Reindeer Ready – New England Cities Rank Tops In The U.S.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Cute little child baby girl sitting by window and looking at Santa Claus flying in his sleigh against moon sky. Room decorated on Christmas. Kid enjoy the holiday.

If Santa’s reindeer could pick their favorite cities, New England would win by a (sleigh) mile.

Stowe, Vermont, takes the crown as the best U.S. city for reindeer.

Why? Snow, festive vibes, and plenty of grazing spots make it a perfect pit stop for Dasher, Dancer, and the gang.

But Stowe isn’t the only New England hotspot.

Manchester, NH (3rd), Portland, ME (8th), and Hartford, CT (13th) also scored high for their reindeer-friendly perks.

These towns combine snowy Decembers, spacious parks, and loads of holiday events—ideal conditions for reindeer R&R.

What Makes a City Reindeer-Ready?

LittleSleepies.com ranked cities based on what reindeer need most. Snowy weather, open spaces, holiday cheer, and safe conditions all earned points. Stowe scored 79 out of 100, thanks to its average 22 inches of December snow and 116 holiday events per capita. Reindeer might even skip the North Pole for this winter wonderland.

Manchester, NH, brought big holiday spirit and impressive snowfall. Portland and Hartford followed suit, offering snowy landscapes and festive fun.

Boston didn’t rank as high. Despite its charm, the city’s crowded streets and limited grazing grounds knocked it down a few spots.

Oh well. We can’t be awesome at everything.

Not All Cities Are Frosty Favorites

On the flip side, Miami landed at the very bottom of the reindeer rankings. With no snow, little green space, and sticky December temps, it’s far from the frosty getaway reindeer crave. Tucson, AZ, and Memphis, TN, didn’t fare much better.

For grazing, San Diego surprised us. With 26% of its land devoted to parks and access to fresh veggies, it’s a reindeer foodie paradise—minus the snow, of course.

The Holiday Spirit Matters

The holidays aren’t just for reindeer. Whether you’re in a snowy haven like Stowe or a warm-weather spot like Miami, it’s about spending time with your loved ones. So gather your herd, cozy up in pajamas, and enjoy the season.

New England might be the ultimate reindeer retreat, but the magic of the holidays? That’s everywhere.

