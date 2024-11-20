6 Massachusetts Restaurants Shine in America’s Top 100
Massachusetts restaurants have landed on OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2024. Six, in fact.
And these aren’t just any eateries—they’ve earned their spots thanks to raves from real diners, not critics. Let’s explore what makes these local gems stand out.
1. Bar Vlaha, Brookline
This Brookline spot channels the rustic, nomadic traditions of Greek cooking. Think open-fire techniques, locally sourced ingredients, and the kind of warm hospitality that transports you straight to the Mediterranean.
2. Giulia, Cambridge
Love fresh pasta? Giulia has you covered. Nestled between Harvard and Porter Squares, this Italian treasure, helmed by Chef Michael Pagliarini, serves hand-crafted pasta made daily. Locals and out-of-towners alike rave about its authentic charm.
3. Krasi, Boston
For wine lovers, Krasi is a must-visit. With over 180 Greek natural and biodynamic wines, it’s all about celebrating connection—whether you’re catching up with old friends or making new ones. Each glass tells a story, paired perfectly with vibrant Greek dishes.
4. Pammy’s, Cambridge
Pammy’s offers the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Imagine a cozy living room with a hearth, communal tables, and hearty Italian-American dishes like lasagna bianca. The husband-and-wife team behind it creates a welcoming vibe diners adore.
5. Silver Dove Afternoon Tea, Boston
For something more refined, head to this Downtown Boston tearoom. Their English-style tea service includes everything from savory finger sandwiches to decadent pastries. It’s a delightful escape just steps from the Freedom Trail.
6. The Nautilus, Nantucket
Known for its shared plates and social atmosphere, The Nautilus is an island favorite. While the Warning! The Nantucket location is temporarily closed. But its reputation for creative cuisine and lively dining remains unmatched.
Whether you’re in the mood for Greek hospitality, hand-rolled pasta, or a proper tea, these Massachusetts spots deliver unforgettable experiences. Why not plan your next outing at one of these celebrated destinations?