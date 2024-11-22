Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Album, GNX, Here’s What You Need to Know

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App)

Looks like Kendrick Lamar isn’t letting up this year. Following the success of his diss track to Drake, Not Like Us, he has now given fans a new album, GNX. The 12-track surprise album was released on Friday, November 22.

At first, there was a GNX teaser that was released on YouTube, so fans were skeptical, hoping that the album would be coming soon. Then, the album immediately did a surprise release at 12 pm on Friday. The album features artists such as SZA, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington.

Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise Album

GNX is the first full album from Lamar since 2022 when he released Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. During 2024, Lamar has only released diss tracks directed toward his feud with Drake. This year, he has released “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” “Not Like Us,” and now has given fans a full album.

The surprise album also features a song titled, “Heart Pt. 6,” which many assume is directed towards his feud with Drake. The song title is one Drake also used for one of his diss tracks during the back-and-forth feud between both rappers.

On the album, Lamar also references the backlash that he has received for becoming the Super Bowl Halftime Performance for 2025’s game. In the opening track, “Wacced Out Murals,” he mentions Lil Wayne, who many believe should have been the halftime performer in New Orleans. “I used to bump The Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down. Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated, I’m just glad it’s on they faces,” he raps in the song.

Users took to social media to express their thoughts on both the album and some of the lyrics that were directed towards some other artists. “Kendrick really said this my year…he ain’t let up n take his foot off necks since spring, took over our entire summer now he back for the winter and blessed us for the holiday season,” said one user. “Its not a diss tho. It’s the truth. Wayne made a moment that wasn’t for him.. about him,” said another on an Instagram post.

After a successful year for Lamar, he closes out the year with an album and addresses a few things that have circulated in the media the last few months. Now, many wonder which of his hits from his new album will he perform during the Super Bowl Halftime. Check out his latest album and tell us what you think.

