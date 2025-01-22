Flavor Flav Launches Fundraiser For Black Families Affected By LA Fires

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Flavor Flav attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Flavor Flav has taken action in response to the wildfires in Los Angeles by working to make relief efforts easier and more effective. On Monday, January 20, Flavor Flav, a member of Public Enemy, announced that he had teamed up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to create one main GoFundMe campaign.

This campaign is designed to raise money for Black families in Pasadena and Altadena who were affected by the Eaton fire. You can find the campaign here. The funds raised may also go to community-based organizations or other local projects if the money is available.

Flavor Flav shared his thoughts in an Instagram video: “It’s been kind of inspiring to me to see people come together right now to lift each others’ spirits,” he said. “There’s not enough being done for the Black families and the communities. So I partnered up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to have one GoFundMe campaign to immediately help all of those that’s in need.”

In addition to Flavor Flav stepping up, recently André 3000 has shared a previously unreleased song as part of a new album created to help artists affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The album, titled Staying: Leaving Records Aid To Artists Impacted By The Los Angeles Wildfires, was released on Monday, January 20, by Leaving Records. It features 98 tracks and can be purchased on Bandcamp.

