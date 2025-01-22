Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Tease Potential ‘Strip Club Anthem’

Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars might just team up for a “strip club anthem” if Bruno has his way. This week, Bruno dominated the charts, landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Lady Gaga collab, “Die With A Smile,” and topping the Billboard Global 100 with his Rosé collab, “APT.”

To celebrate, Bruno shared the news on Instagram with a playful announcement:

“THANK YOU ALL!” he wrote. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

Sexyy was quick to respond, jumping into the comments with, “Heyyyyyy Bruno! @BrunoMars,” and even tagging him on X (formerly Twitter). She added, “I heard Bruno say he lookin for ah real bthc baby I’m right hur @BrunoMars.”

I heard Bruno say he lookin for ah real bthc baby I'm right hur @BrunoMars 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 21, 2025

Fans are buzzing about this potential collab, but that’s not all Sexyy Red has cooking. She might also link up with GloRilla for a full project someday.

In a chat for XXL last month, the two stars interviewed each other about their big years and let the idea of a joint album simmer. When Sexyy asked Glo what it would sound like, Glo didn’t hold back:

“Ratchet as f—,” Glo said, with Sexyy agreeing. “It gon’ be some super ratchet s—. The n—– gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us.”

But Sexyy thinks the guys would actually love it: “Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies.”

Before moving on to another topic, Glo teased: “You know we gotta do it.” They didn’t dive deeper into the idea, but fans are crossing their fingers.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.