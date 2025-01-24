Which Oscars Snub Surprised Us the Most?

Obviously, there’s going to be Oscars snubs or those actors, directors and movies that did not get nomination that left us fans asking what the heck happened. One of the most surprising snubs this year was that of Pamela Anderson whose compelling performance in The Last Showgirl was widely expected to earn her a nomination. Plus, she already received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Fernanda Torres of I’m Still Here won) and a Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Sadly, both she and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis were snubbed by the Academy. A nomination would have been Anderson’s long-overdue vindication, proving she has much more to offer than just her iconic role on Baywatch or her past as Tommy Lee’s ex-wife.

Aside from her and Curtis, these are the other snubs that surprised us the most.

John M. Chu: Overlooked for Best Director in Wicked

Wicked received ten nominations (they couldn’t make it eleven and gave one to John M. Chu?). If you think about it, it’s kind of ironic that the director will not be acknowledged for his work in making a movie that earned Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects nominations. It’s hard not to feel Chu deserved recognition especially considering how Chu delivered the “top-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical,” per Billboard.

Perhaps he’ll get the nomination at the Oscars in 2026? We’ll see after the release of the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

Denzel Washington: Oscars Snub for Gladiator II

Another surprised Oscars snub was Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Macrinus, Lucius’ (Paul Mescal) power hungry mentor. For years, Washington has been one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, who gave his 100% in every role, and his performance in Gladiator II was no exception. There have been several reports, in fact, where Washington enjoyed playing the role of Macrinus and — no offense to other stars of the movie — but he also made Gladiator II worth it yet, he failed to secure a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Where’s the justice in that?

Daniel Craig: Ignored for Queer

Daniel Craig’s snub for his role in Queer is another unexpected omission. Best known for his iconic turn as James Bond, Craig gave a performance that is different from what we’re used to seeing him, playing a man grappling with his obsession and desire for a younger man. His portrayal of William Lee showcased her versatility as an actor, and that he’s not just a gun-wielding, martini-drinking spy.

Despite the film’s positive reviews and being hailed as one of the best movies of 2024, giving emphasis on Craig’s performance, the Academy failed to recognize him with a nomination.