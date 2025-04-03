Monster Energy AMA Supercross Roars Into Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 5

A view outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is returning to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for round 12 of the 17-race Supercross series. The race will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at noon.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is an indoor dirt bike racing championship, a contemporary version of motocross.

According to a statement on the Supercross website, "Whereas motocross takes place on long courses built primarily on the dirt and terrain offered up by nature, Supercross races are made from dirt hauled into stadiums. The track takes all the exciting obstacles of outdoor riding — jumps, turns, and bumps — amplifies them, and puts them in easy view of spectators."

A WickedLocal.com report stated that 26 million pounds of dirt, approximately 500 truckloads, will be dumped onto Gillette Stadium's floor to construct the track for the event.

What's the Cost of the Tickets?

Each ticket costs between $37 and $170 or more, depending on seating. Individuals interested in attending can purchase tickets on the event website.

Who Will Be Participating in the Event?

Motorcross athletes competing in the 250 Class category include:

Nate Thrasher (fifth in standings)

(fifth in standings) Cullin Park (seventh in standings)

(seventh in standings) Daxton Bennick (eighth in standings)

Participants in the 450 Class category are:

Two-time Pro Motocross Champion Ken Roczen (third in standings and third in Foxborough last season)

(third in standings and third in Foxborough last season) Justin Hill (ninth in standings)

(ninth in standings) 2021 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis (11th in standings)

What's on the Event Schedule?

Practice: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Fan Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Qualifying rounds: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Opening ceremonies: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Main event: 7 p.m.