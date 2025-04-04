Boston to Require Third-Party Delivery Apps to Hold Permits, Prove Driver Liability Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 2024: In this photo illustration, a person demonstrates making a delivery with DoorDash as a Dasher in April 2024 in San Francisco, California (Photo Illustration by Emily Dulla/Getty Images for DoorDash)

Food delivery platforms like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats in Boston will soon have to hold a permit and prove all their drivers have liability insurance.

On Wednesday, April 2, Boston City Council voted 11-2 to approve this new ordinance created by Mayor Michelle Wu along with some changes.

A new measure added to the ordinance will require these large food delivery platforms to provide the city with quarterly data about where their delivery drivers are picking up food. This data will be provided to the Boston Transportation Department to help officials identify problem spots and prevent congestion on the streets by drivers waiting in lines to pick up food at restaurants.

The measure is awaiting Mayor Wu's signature.

“This nation-leading ordinance will help us make our streets safer for everyone while supporting our local restaurants,” said Wu in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “By holding large, national delivery companies accountable and ensuring insurance coverage for delivery drivers, we will help pedestrians and drivers move around our neighborhoods more safely in this changing economy.”

The Boston Transportation Department and Boston Police say this new ordinance will help them address double-parked vehicles in areas like Boston's Back Bay and vehicles clogging travel lanes on Boylston Street.

Food delivery companies will be required to renew their permits every year. Those that violate the ordinance or operate without a permit will face a fine of $300 per day for every restaurant the companies provided delivery service from.

A Grubhub spokesperson made the following statement to Boston 25 News: