Food Trucks to Descend on Braintree Every Wednesday Beginning May 7 Through Aug. 27
The South Shore Food Truck Association (SSFTA) has announced that Food Truck Wednesdays will be coming to Braintree. The food trucks will be available every Wednesday beginning May 7 through Aug. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Highlands Playground, 50 South St.
According to an SSFTA Instagram post from the week of March 31, the following food trucks are scheduled to appear each week throughout the season:
- Cap'n Mike's Tiki Boat
- Cheesy Chicks
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Deag's Local Diner
- Ellie's Treats
- Get In My Belly
- Gonzalez
- KC's Curbside Bistro
- Lobsta Love
- Loco Larry's Tacos
- Lollyjollywaffles
- Mom On The Go
- Moyzilla
- Potato Potato
- Rockin Burgers
- Sarcastic Swine
- South Shore Smokehouse
- South Shore Taco Guy
- Sweetie's Shaved Ice
- Temperance
- Thyme Traveling
- Trolley Dogs
- Wicked Flavah
The SSFTA consists of members who operate food trucks, food trailers, pop-up shops, mobile caterers, and some restaurants. Its members serve communities throughout the South Shore, delivering freshly made fare for various occasions. Learn more about the organization on its website and on Facebook.