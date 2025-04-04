Food Trucks to Descend on Braintree Every Wednesday Beginning May 7 Through Aug. 27

The South Shore Food Truck Association (SSFTA) has announced that Food Truck Wednesdays will be coming to Braintree. The food trucks will be available every Wednesday beginning May 7 through Aug. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Highlands Playground, 50 South St.

According to an SSFTA Instagram post from the week of March 31, the following food trucks are scheduled to appear each week throughout the season:

Cap'n Mike's Tiki Boat

Cheesy Chicks

Cousins Maine Lobster

Deag's Local Diner

Ellie's Treats

Get In My Belly

Gonzalez

KC's Curbside Bistro

Lobsta Love

Loco Larry's Tacos

Lollyjollywaffles

Mom On The Go

Moyzilla

Potato Potato

Rockin Burgers

Sarcastic Swine

South Shore Smokehouse

South Shore Taco Guy

Sweetie's Shaved Ice

Temperance

Thyme Traveling

Trolley Dogs

Wicked Flavah

