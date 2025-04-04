ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Food Trucks to Descend on Braintree Every Wednesday Beginning May 7 Through Aug. 27

The South Shore Food Truck Association (SSFTA) has announced that Food Truck Wednesdays will be coming to Braintree. The food trucks will be available every Wednesday beginning May 7 through…

Michael Vyskocil
Food trucks and people at a street food market festival on a sunny day, blurred on purpose

Stock Photo

The South Shore Food Truck Association (SSFTA) has announced that Food Truck Wednesdays will be coming to Braintree. The food trucks will be available every Wednesday beginning May 7 through Aug. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Highlands Playground, 50 South St.

According to an SSFTA Instagram post from the week of March 31, the following food trucks are scheduled to appear each week throughout the season:

  • Cap'n Mike's Tiki Boat
  • Cheesy Chicks
  • Cousins Maine Lobster
  • Deag's Local Diner
  • Ellie's Treats
  • Get In My Belly
  • Gonzalez
  • KC's Curbside Bistro
  • Lobsta Love
  • Loco Larry's Tacos
  • Lollyjollywaffles
  • Mom On The Go
  • Moyzilla
  • Potato Potato
  • Rockin Burgers
  • Sarcastic Swine
  • South Shore Smokehouse
  • South Shore Taco Guy
  • Sweetie's Shaved Ice
  • Temperance
  • Thyme Traveling
  • Trolley Dogs
  • Wicked Flavah

[EMBED INSTAGRAM POST HERE: https://www.instagram.com/southshorefoodtruckassociation/p/DH9f0xKuFdH/]

The SSFTA consists of members who operate food trucks, food trailers, pop-up shops, mobile caterers, and some restaurants. Its members serve communities throughout the South Shore, delivering freshly made fare for various occasions. Learn more about the organization on its website and on Facebook.

BraintreeFood
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Massachusetts Claims 11 Spots on Forbes 2025 Billionaire List
Local NewsMassachusetts Claims 11 Spots on Forbes 2025 Billionaire ListTim Staskiewicz
Three Greater Culinary Stars Nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards
Local NewsThree Greater Culinary Stars Nominated for James Beard Foundation AwardsMichael Vyskocil
North Shore Bands Together to Support Peabody Teacher’s Cancer Fight
Local NewsNorth Shore Bands Together to Support Peabody Teacher’s Cancer FightMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect