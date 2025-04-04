LL Bean Sues 4Imprint for Trademark Infringement on Boat and Tote Bag

L.L. Bean has filed a lawsuit against 4Imprint for trademark infringement over its Boat and Tote canvas bag.

In the suit filed Tuesday, April 1, in a federal court in Portland, Maine, L.L. Bean argues that 4Imprint's Boat Tote is "confusingly similar" to the canvas tote bag that L.L. Bean developed and has sold since 1944.

The lawsuit reports that L.L. Bean has demanded 4Imprint to stop using Boat Tote, but the company has not complied. "4Imprint's conduct has and will irreparably harm L.L. Bean and its substantial goodwill in the Mark. It also has caused and will cause monetary harm in an amount to be determined at trial," the lawsuit notes.

According to a WMTW News 8 report, the lawsuit noted that the tote bag is one of L.L. Bean's most identifiable company products and its most valuable asset. It estimates millions of sales from this bag alone. The suit claims that 4Imprint sells "dozens of different products using BOAT TOTE in an apparent effort to deliberately free ride on L.L. Bean's well-known mark."

L.L. Bean's lawsuit further notes that 4Imprint's use of Boat Tote runs contrary to Maine's Deceptive Trade Practices Act and unfairly competes and infringes upon L.L. Bean's brand mark, both of which the company said violate Maine common law.