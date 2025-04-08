Damon Wayans Fell In Love With His Nephew’s Ex, Can You Top That?

Damon Wayans admitted recently on the Club Shay Shay podcast that he had once fallen in love with his nephew's ex. He described having a conversation with his nephew about the woman saying: "I’m like, you know ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’ And I went ahead and I fell in love, and it was OK!"

Now, things may have been all well and good for Damon Wayans and his nephew after that but that doesn't mean it's all gravy for everyone who has a similar situation. We mentioned the story on our show this week and we got some of the craziest stories in regards to family dynamics and dating.

Sabrina messaged us on Facebook saying: "My brother and sister have a different father than me. My father was married to my brother and sister's aunt."

Marcus also messaged us on our Facebook page saying: "My little brother was dating this girl for months that he thought he was fully in love with. My older brother decided it was a good idea for him to sleep with my little brother’s girlfriend. Fast-forward it’s been about four years since and my older brother and the girlfriend are still together."

But what was the most outrageous message we received came from a woman who wants to remain anonymous. Let's just say, she has the worst siblings EVER. She wrote us talking about her sisters saying: "My younger sister decided to start dating my boyfriend while I was still dating him. He called me while I was at work to break up with me and let me know he was dating her. And they decided to date for a while after that so I had to see him all the time. They are no longer together and me and her have a rekindled our relationship.

But hold on I’m not done. My other sister, the youngest one decided to start dating my kids father behind my back it was going on for months until I found out that she was pregnant with his baby while we were at my aunt’s week. They are no longer together she no longer has the baby. Unfortunately, he passed away, but me and my younger sister have never been the same."