Medford’s Bill Cummings Named Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

The Medford Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday, April 4, that businessman and resident Bill Cummings is its 2025 Citizen of the Year.

Cummings founded his real estate firm, Cummings Properties, more than four decades ago. He and his wife also created the Cummings Foundation, the charitable, nonprofit arm of his business enterprise.

According to a Patch of Medford report, the Cummings Foundation has contributed over $600 million to Medford-based nonprofits over the last 40 years. Approximately $177 million of these funds have supported organizations such as the Charlotte and William Bloomberg Medford Public Library, the Chevalier Theatre, the Medford Council on Aging, the Medford Family Network, and Tufts University.