ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Medford’s Bill Cummings Named Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

The Medford Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday, April 4, that businessman and resident Bill Cummings is its 2025 Citizen of the Year.  Cummings founded his real estate firm, Cummings…

Michael Vyskocil
Bill Cummings

Photo: Medford Chamber of Commerce/Facebook

The Medford Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday, April 4, that businessman and resident Bill Cummings is its 2025 Citizen of the Year. 

Cummings founded his real estate firm, Cummings Properties, more than four decades ago. He and his wife also created the Cummings Foundation, the charitable, nonprofit arm of his business enterprise.

According to a Patch of Medford report, the Cummings Foundation has contributed over $600 million to Medford-based nonprofits over the last 40 years. Approximately $177 million of these funds have supported organizations such as the Charlotte and William Bloomberg Medford Public Library, the Chevalier Theatre, the Medford Council on Aging, the Medford Family Network, and Tufts University.

Cummings will receive the Citizen of the Year award from the Chamber during its annual banquet on Tuesday, April 29.

Massachusettsmedford
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Bedford’s Boston MedFlight Marks 40 Years of Critical Care Transport
Local NewsBedford’s Boston MedFlight Marks 40 Years of Critical Care TransportMichael Vyskocil
Champion the Environment with These 3 Boston-Area Cleanup Events
Local NewsChampion the Environment with These 3 Boston-Area Cleanup EventsMichael Vyskocil
Food & Wine Ranks Boston Among Best US Cities for Coffee and Pastries
Local NewsFood & Wine Ranks Boston Among Best US Cities for Coffee and PastriesMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect