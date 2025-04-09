Larry Lucchino’s $7.5M Massachusetts Mansion Sale to Benefit Charity

The late Boston Red Sox president Larry Lucchino's $7.495 million mansion on Cabot Street in Chestnut Hill is on the market. Money from the sale of the six-bedroom, 9,755-square-foot luxury home will be given to charities connected with his legacy.

“All of the proceeds from the sale of the home are being donated to Lucchino's foundation, which will, in turn, distribute the funds to various charities," said listing agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty in an interview with NewsCenter 5 Boston.

The home features seven bathrooms, a home gym, a guest suite, a wine cellar, a three-car garage, a media room, three fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, a heated pool, and a bocce court.

Over the course of his lifetime, Lucchino has been a prominent figure in Major League Baseball. His career has included time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, and Boston Red Sox. During his 14-year management career with the team, he led Boston to three World Series championships. Lucchino was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

Throughout his lifetime, Lucchino has upheld a legacy of philanthropy. In Boston, he assisted with the establishment of the Red Sox Foundation, which has raised more than $120 million for Boston-area communities.

Lucchino was also deeply committed to funding cancer research, as he was a cancer survivor himself. He contributed millions of dollars of support to Dana-Farber and was a longtime trustee and chair of the Jimmy Fund.