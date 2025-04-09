Polar Park to Host High School Baseball Tripleheader Monday, April 14

Polar Park in Worcester will host a high school baseball tripleheader next Monday, April 14. Six Worcester High Schools will compete on this day.

North High School will play Worcester Technical High School at 2:30 p.m.

Burncoat High School will take on South High Community School at 5 p.m.

Doherty Memorial High School and St. Paul Junior and Senior High School will take the field at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free for children 14 and younger and students with school IDs. Adult tickets are $5. Fans can purchase tickets at polarpark.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling 508-500-8888. Each adult ticket comes with a complimentary general admission ticket to a WooSox (Worcester Red Sox) home game in late April. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

“One of the tenets of this ballpark is to have year-round uses, as well as ballgames whether the WooSox are at home or on the road,” said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg in a media statement. “We are as thrilled to have these six schools play at Polar Park as they are. The day provides an opportunity for moments that become lifetime memories for the players, their friends, and their families.”

Since 2023, Polar Park has hosted the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state baseball championships for all five divisions. The 2025 championships will occur on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14.

During a joint press conference in January, the Worcester Red Sox and Worcester Bravehearts announced that Polar Park will host the 2025 Futures League All-Star Game on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, the Tri-City Chili Peppers will play “Cosmic Baseball,” a form of glow-in-the-dark baseball, at Polar Park.