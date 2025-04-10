ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

21 Savage Channels Snoop Dogg with New Throwback Look

Looks like 21 Savage is channeling his inner Snoop Dogg — and the Doggfather himself is totally here for it! On Tuesday (April 8), the Atlanta-via-London rapper shared a bathroom…

Kayla Morgan
21 Savage attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Looks like 21 Savage is channeling his inner Snoop Dogg — and the Doggfather himself is totally here for it!

On Tuesday (April 8), the Atlanta-via-London rapper shared a bathroom selfie on Instagram (see here), flaunting his new hairstyle that’s straight out of the Doggystyle era. His hair was grown out in a way that instantly brought Snoop to mind. 21 even played into the look by writing in the caption: “Thinking about going throwback snoop on you female dogs.”

Snoop, of course, couldn't resist the shoutout and reposted the picture on his own Instagram with a simple but powerful “My dogg.”

Naturally, fans flooded the comments with their own reactions. One person joked, “I thought that was black Jesus for a sec.” Another wondered, “21 x snoop collab?” And one comment joked, “Bro officially entered his unc era.”

But 21 isn’t the only rapper to sport a Snoop-inspired style. Just last year, Drake posted a selfie rocking two braided pigtails, reminiscent of Snoop's early-00s look.

21 SavageSnoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 11
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 11Bianca Barratt
Frank Ocean Teases Possible Comeback with Mysterious ‘Finsta’ and Billboard
MusicFrank Ocean Teases Possible Comeback with Mysterious ‘Finsta’ and BillboardKayla Morgan
Big Sean Chooses Between Eminem and Lil Wayne on ‘Sound Check’
MusicBig Sean Chooses Between Eminem and Lil Wayne on ‘Sound Check’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect