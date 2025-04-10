21 Savage Channels Snoop Dogg with New Throwback Look
Looks like 21 Savage is channeling his inner Snoop Dogg — and the Doggfather himself is totally here for it!
On Tuesday (April 8), the Atlanta-via-London rapper shared a bathroom selfie on Instagram (see here), flaunting his new hairstyle that’s straight out of the Doggystyle era. His hair was grown out in a way that instantly brought Snoop to mind. 21 even played into the look by writing in the caption: “Thinking about going throwback snoop on you female dogs.”
Snoop, of course, couldn't resist the shoutout and reposted the picture on his own Instagram with a simple but powerful “My dogg.”
Naturally, fans flooded the comments with their own reactions. One person joked, “I thought that was black Jesus for a sec.” Another wondered, “21 x snoop collab?” And one comment joked, “Bro officially entered his unc era.”
But 21 isn’t the only rapper to sport a Snoop-inspired style. Just last year, Drake posted a selfie rocking two braided pigtails, reminiscent of Snoop's early-00s look.