Animal Rescue League of Boston Breaks Ground on New South End Facility

The Animal Rescue League of Boston broke ground on Tuesday, April 8, for its new facility in Boston's South End. Officials with the organization say the new facility will cost approximately $48 million.

While the Animal Rescue League has secured most of the funds for the new facility, it needs approximately $7.5 million more. The organization is actively seeking donations to close the funding gap.

The new building is expected to be finished and ready to occupy in 2026.

"When completed, the new facility will transform how we care for animals and support pet parents in greater Boston; it will also be so much more than a building," said President and CEO Edward Schettino in a statement shared with NewsCenter 5 Boston. "It's a symbol of our commitment to our animals, people who love them, the South End, and the city of Boston."