Food Trucks Roll Into South Shore Four Nights a Week Beginning April 17

The South Shore Food Truck Association will bring food trucks to four South Shore locations Tuesday through Friday evenings beginning April 17. In the past, the South Shore Food Truck…

Michael Vyskocil
Food Trucks

Photo: South Shore Food Truck Association/Instagram

The South Shore Food Truck Association will bring food trucks to four South Shore locations Tuesday through Friday evenings beginning April 17.

In the past, the South Shore Food Truck Association has had a presence in Hanover, Kingston, and Weymouth. This year, the Highlands Playground in Braintree has been added as a fourth location.

Food truck nights bring food, entertainment, activities for all ages, and vendors to South Shore communities.

Here are the dates and times for each location:

Food Truck Tuesday in Hanover

When: May 6 through Aug. 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Cardinal Cushing Centers, 405 Washington St.

Food Truck Wednesday in Braintree

When: May 7 through Aug. 27, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Highlands Playground, 50 South St.

Food Truck Thursday in Kingston

When: April 17 through Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hilltop Athletic Association, 65 Pottle St.

Food Truck Friday in Weymouth

When: May 2 through Sept. 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle St.

The Patriot Ledger confirmed the following food trucks that will participate in the food truck events this year:

