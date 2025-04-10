Food Trucks Roll Into South Shore Four Nights a Week Beginning April 17
The South Shore Food Truck Association will bring food trucks to four South Shore locations Tuesday through Friday evenings beginning April 17. In the past, the South Shore Food Truck…
The South Shore Food Truck Association will bring food trucks to four South Shore locations Tuesday through Friday evenings beginning April 17.
In the past, the South Shore Food Truck Association has had a presence in Hanover, Kingston, and Weymouth. This year, the Highlands Playground in Braintree has been added as a fourth location.
Food truck nights bring food, entertainment, activities for all ages, and vendors to South Shore communities.
Here are the dates and times for each location:
Food Truck Tuesday in Hanover
When: May 6 through Aug. 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Cardinal Cushing Centers, 405 Washington St.
Food Truck Wednesday in Braintree
When: May 7 through Aug. 27, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Highlands Playground, 50 South St.
Food Truck Thursday in Kingston
When: April 17 through Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Hilltop Athletic Association, 65 Pottle St.
Food Truck Friday in Weymouth
When: May 2 through Sept. 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle St.
The Patriot Ledger confirmed the following food trucks that will participate in the food truck events this year:
- Cap'n Mike's Tiki Boat
- Cheesy Chicks
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Deag's Local Diner
- Ellie's Treats
- Get In My Belly
- Gonzalez
- KC's Curbside Bistro
- Lobsta Love
- Loco Larry's Tacos
- Lollyjollywaffles
- Mom On The Go
- Moyzilla
- Potato Potato
- Rockin Burgers
- Sarcastic Swine
- South Shore Smokehouse
- South Shore Taco Guy
- Sweetie's Shaved Ice
- Temperance
- Thyme Traveling
- Trolley Dogs
- Wicked Flavah