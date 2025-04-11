Birdman & Toni Braxton Secretly Married, Filed for Quick Divorce
After years of an on-and-off relationship, Toni Braxton and Birdman quietly tied the knot in 2024 — but reportedly ended their marriage just weeks after it began. According to documents…
After years of an on-and-off relationship, Toni Braxton and Birdman quietly tied the knot in 2024 — but reportedly ended their marriage just weeks after it began.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple got married on August 8, 2024. Just two weeks later, Toni filed for divorce, listing their separation date as August 10.
In her court filing, Toni called the marriage “irretrievably broken.”
However, in January 2025, she decided to dismiss the divorce. Birdman agreed and signed off on it — suggesting the couple may have worked things out. At least for now.
Rumors about a secret wedding had already been circulating in 2023, when fans speculated the two had married in Mexico. Toni’s sister, Tamar Braxton, added fuel to the fire by saying she had been “blowing up” Toni’s phone to find out the truth.
But Toni addressed the rumors directly on Instagram: “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” she wrote, using the hashtag #FakeNews. “We are both single.”
Toni and Birdman’s relationship has been in the spotlight for years. They began as friends, and rumors of a romance started in 2016. On a 2017 episode of Braxton Family Values, Toni shared that Birdman was an “undercover romantic.” That same year, Tamar also confirmed their relationship on The Wendy Williams Show, calling Birdman “her brother-in-law.”
Marriage speculation came up again later in 2017 but was denied. Toni’s representative said, “Toni is dating. [She] has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes. It will be released in early 2018.”
Toni and Birdman first worked together in 2002 when they collaborated on the song “Baby You Can Do It.” After a quiet stretch, they reconnected in 2019, sharing a now-deleted Instagram photo where Birdman captioned it, “4Lyfe @ToniBraxton.”
Where things stand now isn’t entirely clear — but with a relationship full of ups and downs, anything seems possible.