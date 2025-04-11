Hotel Phone Scam Costs Guests Hundreds of Thousands in Credit Card Fraud

Clever thieves pretending to be hotel staff have tricked guests out of huge amounts of money through a sophisticated phone scam. The scheme has spread across U.S. hotels, emptying bank accounts and maxing out credit cards.

"Fraudsters are actually posing as hotel front desk staff... asking them for their credit card information under the guise of the hotel system being down," said Scott Correia from Bank5 to WPRI-TV.

The scam is straightforward. Criminals call hotel switchboards and ask to be connected to random rooms. When someone answers, they make up stories about urgent payment issues that need immediate attention.

These scammers offer fake deals while trying to get card numbers. They trick people by making the hotel's real phone number show up on caller ID screens.

Major hotel chains are the main targets. Their high number of transactions makes it nearly impossible to spot fake charges.

Since hotels already have credit cards on file, any request for new payment details should raise red flags. Front desk employees rarely call guests about billing issues.

Security experts say to hang up immediately if you get these calls. Either go down to the lobby or call the front desk yourself using the hotel room's phone directory.

Employees now receive special training to spot these scams. Hotels have put strict payment handling rules in place to prevent unauthorized access.

Late-night hours are especially risky when fewer staff are working. Scammers often strike then, knowing sleepy travelers might make mistakes.