Mass. Fire Departments Benefit from More Than $3M in State Grants

Fire departments across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will soon benefit from several state grants. These grants will allow fire companies to purchase essential equipment and educate children and older adults on fire safety.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 5, from the state's Department of Fire Services, Gov. Maura Healey announced that $3.2 million in grant funds will be shared among more than 300 fire departments.

“Massachusetts firefighters do much more than fight fires. They're our first line of defense in any emergency,” Healey said in the statement obtained by The Boston Globe. “We are proud to be able to support these vital first responders who never hesitate to answer a call for help.”

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said the grants are distributed based on each department's needs and the population size it serves.

According to The Boston Globe, Boston's fire department will receive $23,860 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant. Lynn Fire Department Chief Daniel Sullivan said his fire company would receive $24,990, which he would use to purchase new fire-fighting protective gear.

Approximately $1.6 million has been allocated through the Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE Grant programs. Both programs support fire departments by helping them provide fire and life safety education to children and older adults.

The Shelburne Fire District, part of a regional group of five other departments in Franklin County, received the highest award amounts for the SAFE and Senior SAFE categories, totaling $13,000 and $9,000, respectively.