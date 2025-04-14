ContestsEvents
Win Shriners Circus Tickets!

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, the Shriners Circus is back with an all-new show at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, the circus returns with nine shows during April school…

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, the Shriners Circus is back with an all-new show at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, the circus returns with nine shows during April school vacation.  


You're not going to want to miss the exciting aerialists, dancers, flying acrobats, death defying stuntmen, and a human cannonball.  


By popular demand The Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, featured on the NBC hit reality competition series America’s Got Talent are also returning.  Of course, the famous Aleppo Clowns will spread laughter and silliness throughout the arena.

Just enter below for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the All New Shiners Circus happening April 24th - 27th at Shiners Auditorium. 

Get your tickets to the 2025 Shiners Circus at shrinerscircus.com

