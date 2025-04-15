2025 Independent Film Festival Boston Returns for 22nd Year, April 23-30
Discover the best global, local, and national independent films during the 2025 Independent Film Festival Boston (IFFBoston), April 23-30. The 22nd annual film event brings the best independent motion pictures…
Discover the best global, local, and national independent films during the 2025 Independent Film Festival Boston (IFFBoston), April 23-30. The 22nd annual film event brings the best independent motion pictures to the greater Boston community and showcases the best of Boston to visiting artists.
Tickets for the event are now on sale and range from $14 to $20. Events will be held at the following theaters:
- Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge
- Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline
- Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville
Several artists will be available for Q&A discussions following their film screenings.
- April 23: Ryan White, "Come See Me in the Good Light"
- April 25: Andrew Judge, "The Arborist"
- April 27: Joshua Bailey, "Stolen Kingdom"; Alika Tengan, "Moloka'i Bound"
- April 28: Brandt Johnson, "Rebel with a Clause"; Khary Saeed Jones, "Night Fight"
The full festival lineup is available online.