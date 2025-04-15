Diddy Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges
Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing even more legal trouble. As reported by PEOPLE, federal prosecutors revealed a new indictment on Friday, April 4, adding two more charges against Combs: one…
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing even more legal trouble.
As reported by PEOPLE, federal prosecutors revealed a new indictment on Friday, April 4, adding two more charges against Combs: one count of sex trafficking and another count of transportation to engage in prostitution. These new charges involve a person referred to in court documents as Victim-2, according to the indictment.
Combs had already been charged with three serious crimes—sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting someone for prostitution. Now, with these additions, he's up to five criminal counts in total. The original indictment was filed back in September 2024.
On Monday, April 14, Combs appeared in a Manhattan courtroom and pleaded not guilty to the updated charges, according to Reuters. His legal team now has until Wednesday, April 16, to request more time to review evidence, which could lead to a delay in the trial.
“We are a freight train moving toward trial,” Judge Arun Subramanian said during the hearing, according to the outlet.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said the defense may ask for a “very short” two-week pause. He explained that one witness wasn’t asked to turn over all of her 200,000 emails—only the ones she believed were relevant.
As of now, jury selection is still scheduled to begin on May 5.