Diddy Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges

Kayla Morgan
Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing even more legal trouble.

As reported by PEOPLE, federal prosecutors revealed a new indictment on Friday, April 4, adding two more charges against Combs: one count of sex trafficking and another count of transportation to engage in prostitution. These new charges involve a person referred to in court documents as Victim-2, according to the indictment.

Combs had already been charged with three serious crimes—sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting someone for prostitution. Now, with these additions, he's up to five criminal counts in total. The original indictment was filed back in September 2024.

On Monday, April 14, Combs appeared in a Manhattan courtroom and pleaded not guilty to the updated charges, according to Reuters. His legal team now has until Wednesday, April 16, to request more time to review evidence, which could lead to a delay in the trial.

“We are a freight train moving toward trial,” Judge Arun Subramanian said during the hearing, according to the outlet.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said the defense may ask for a “very short” two-week pause. He explained that one witness wasn’t asked to turn over all of her 200,000 emails—only the ones she believed were relevant.

As of now, jury selection is still scheduled to begin on May 5.

DiddySean Combs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
