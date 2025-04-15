Federal Hiring Freeze Cuts Hours at New England Recreation Sites

A federal hiring freeze has forced the Army Corps of Engineers to reduce hours and limit services at 18 outdoor locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire this summer.

The cuts affect popular recreation spots where people gather for water activities, hiking trails, and family outings. Site managers are struggling to keep safety measures in place with minimal staff - all due to a January 20, 2025 order stopping new hires.

Workers are doing their best to keep sites running. With summer ranger positions empty, they've had to reduce activities while maintaining essential safety measures.

These changes affect waterways throughout both states. Staff shortages have led to limited beach access, fewer hours for boat launches, and reduced camping availability.

The federal order aims to reduce government workforce numbers. Just last month, the cuts eliminated over 1,000 National Park Service positions.

Keep an eye on social media and local websites for updated schedules. Visitors should check ahead before traveling to any affected sites.

In New England, the Corps manages 31 locations that help prevent flooding and provide outdoor recreation. These places usually draw crowds - from hikers on trails to boaters at docks to families on beaches.

It's not clear when full service will return. Until the freeze ends or managers find new solutions, people should expect shorter hours and reduced access to their favorite outdoor areas.

Affected Recreation Areas in Massachusetts

Barre Falls Dam in Hubbardston

Birch Hill Dam in Royalston

Buffumville Lake in Charlton

The Cape Cod Canal

Conant Brook Dam in Monson

East Brimfield Lake in Fiskdale

Hodges Village Dam in Oxford

Knightville Dam in Huntington

Littleville Lake in Huntington

Tully Lake in Royalston

West Hill Dam in Uxbridge

Westville Lake in Southbridge

Affected Recreation Areas in New Hampshire