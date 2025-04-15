Korean Gastropub Nowon Opens First Boston Location in Seaport District

A new spin on Korean-American food has landed in Boston. Nowon, the NYC hotspot, opened its doors at 119 Seaport Boulevard this spring, making its first appearance outside New York.

The menu blends Korean flavors with American favorites. Guests can enjoy juicy double smashburgers with spicy kimchi mayo or dig into crispy chicken thigh sandwiches topped with soy-pickled jalapenos.

They serve food from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM during the week, staying open until midnight on weekends. After the first month, they plan to extend hours until 2:00 AM.

In 2019, Chef Jae Lee launched his first restaurant, naming it after his hometown in Seoul. After finding success in Manhattan's East Village and Brooklyn's Bushwick, he set his sights on Boston.

The bar offers creative cocktails. The Lychee Keen features rosemary vodka, while the Yin Yang reinvents tequila with miso. Want something non-alcoholic? Check out their signature "Orange Theory."

The kitchen uses wok burners, but the wood-fired pizzas that became popular in Bushwick aren't available in Boston yet. The space is different, but pizza might show up on the menu later.

Flying Lion Hospitality teamed up with Nowon to establish their Seaport location.

Lunch starts two weeks after opening. When summer comes, they'll roll out brunch with fried chicken matcha waffles and their Korean take on shakshuka.