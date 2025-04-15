United Way Packs More Than 1,000 Meals to Distribute to Kids on Spring Break
On Saturday, April 12, volunteers with the United Way of Greater New Bedford prepared over 1,000 meals for children to enjoy during spring break.
According to an NBC 10 News WJAR-TV report, approximately 175 individuals packed 1,050 meals at Keith Middle School in New Bedford as part of the United Way's annual Hunger Heroes effort.
Meals are being distributed to schools in Fairhaven, Freetown, New Bedford, and Wareham during the week of April 14.
In each meal kit, students received a bag containing cereal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Each bag also contained a seed kit to encourage kids to grow their own cucumbers and snap peas at home.