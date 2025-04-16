How Much Are the Winnings for This Year’s Boston Marathon?

More than $1 million in prize money is up for grabs in what is arguably one of the most competitive runnings of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21.

According to a Boston.com report, $1,137,500 will be awarded to winners in the open, wheelchair, and masters divisions. Approximately $97,000 will be awarded to winners in the men's and women's para-athletic divisions.

The top 10 finishers in the open division and some wheelchair divisions will each take home a cash prize. In addition, the top three finishers in other wheelchair divisions and the masters division will earn their own cash prizes.

The Boston Athletic Association confirmed that the prize money will be equally distributed between men and women in all these divisions.

Runners in the open and wheelchair divisions also have the ability to earn a $50,000 bonus if they beat the course record. Geoffrey Mutai's 2011 time of 2:03:02 for the men and Buzunesh Deba's 2014 record of 2:19:59 for the women are the open-course records to conquer.

In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug holds the men's record time of 1:17:06 from 2023, and Manuela Schär's 2017 time of 1:28:17 remains unbeaten.

Open Division

The first man and woman to finish the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon will each earn $150,000. The second-place finisher will receive $75,000, and the third will take home $40,000.

Wheelchair Division

This year's first-place finisher will win $50,000. The second-place finisher will earn $30,000, and the third-place finisher will earn $15,000.

Para-Athletics Divisions

Boston.com reported that nearly $100,000 is up for grabs across seven para-athletics divisions. For men and women, almost every division will receive $14,000 in winnings.