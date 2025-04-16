Lowell Launches New ‘Experience May in the Mill City’ Initiative

The City of Lowell has announced a new initiative designed to acquaint residents and visitors with the charms of this community. Held every Saturday in May, "Experience May in the Mill City" will offer global cuisine, culture, live music, and events within walking distance of the town's downtown businesses.

The event will include Mill City Melodies, a series of busker pop-ups at local restaurants throughout May. These performances will take place at various downtown dining establishments from noon to 8 p.m.

The month-long event kicks off on Saturday, May 3. Live music and delicious food will be offered at downtown restaurants and open studios at Western Avenue Studios and Lofts. A Points of Light Cultural Celebration will be held at Ecumenical Plaza from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watch as elegant handmade lanterns float down the canal.

The first Busker Festival in Lowell will be on Saturday, May 10. The festival will combine performances from all genres in an afternoon of entertainment for all. This program will include performers, children's entertainment, and a market with more than 20 artisans and makers. Entertainment will be available on Palmer and Middle streets from noon to 5 p.m.

The month will conclude with a Memorial Day commemoration, produced by the Lowell Veteran's Commission. On May 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests may gather on JFK Plaza to honor Lowell's veterans and their families.

“'Experience May in the Mill City' is a way for the City of Lowell to highlight the vibrancy of our City,” City Manager Thomas A. Golden Jr. said in a news release. “Lowell has it all in the month of May — food, music, exceptional education, and a celebration of veterans. We're proud to be uplifting these aspects of Lowell's culture for all to enjoy.”