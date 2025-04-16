‘Martin’ Spinoff Greenlit at BET+ with Tommy Davidson
“Did you miss me?” Because Varnell Hill is officially back—and this time, he’s bringing a whole show with him. According to a report from Deadline, Martin is getting a spinoff called Varnell Hill, and it’s headed to BET+. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is returning as the larger-than-life talk show host he made famous in a guest spot on Martin.
The new series is co-created and executive produced by Martin’s own Martin Lawrence, who also co-created, starred in, and produced the original show, alongside Martin executive producer and showrunner Bentley Evans. Jesse Collins is also on board as an executive producer, Deadline reports.
Now before you ask, “Is Martin gonna be in it?”—here’s what we know: Deadline says there’s no official word on Lawrence appearing just yet, but he’s “poised to reprise his Martin Payne role in multiple episodes.”
Varnell Hill is diving straight into production with an eight-episode, straight-to-series order. Deadline describes it as a workplace comedy set behind the scenes of the fictional Varnell Hill Show, a long-running late-night talk show. The series promises a look at all the behind-the-curtain chaos of TV life—corporate drama, creative clashes, and Varnell trying to stay in the spotlight in a world that’s always changing.
Even though Davidson only appeared in one two-part episode back in Season 2 of Martin, his flashy, quotable character made such a splash that fans never forgot him.