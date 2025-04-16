Neighbors Frustrated After Woodpecker Damages Vehicles in Rockport

Residents of one Rockport, Massachusetts, neighborhood are frustrated by the antics of a vehicle-damaging woodpecker attacking car mirrors and windshields.

Witnesses reported to NewsCenter 5 that the 18- to 20-inch-tall pileated woodpecker has a black and white body and a red head.

Surveillance cameras have caught the woodpecker perching on vehicles and drilling its beak into side mirrors, leaving some cracked and others completely broken.

Louis Perry said the woodpecker is a menace and has been targeting his property for several years.

"He's getting crazy this year. He's doing some stuff," Perry said. "And he's on the news. He's famous now."

Neighbors said the woodpecker has been spotted drilling into trees in the past, but this year is the first time it's started damaging property like vehicles.

Janelle Favaloro and her family said they've also sustained damage to their vehicle, thanks to the woodpecker. Favaloro posted on Facebook about the bird: "Who would have thought a woodpecker that big would land on your car and take out your mirror?" she asked. "He looks like the real-life version of Woody Woodpecker."