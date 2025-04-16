New Takeout-Ready Version of Bertucci’s to Open April 23 in Downtown Boston

A local chain of Italian restaurants is delivering a new takeout-friendly option to Boston.

According to a press release shared with NBC10 News Boston, Bertucci's Pronto will celebrate its grand opening in downtown Boston on Wednesday, April 23. Bertucci's website notes that the 22 Tremont St. establishment will feature counter service with online ordering options. The website Restaurant Business reported in November 2024 that the location would also support a 34-seat dining room for dine-in customers.

Menu items at Bertucci's Pronto will include brick-oven pizza, breakfast dishes, salads, sandwiches, and pasta. Customers can expect the same quality at Pronto that they would find at Bertucci's full-service locations. For example, the dough forming the base of Pronto's pizza and rolls will be prepared in-house each morning.

“We are thrilled to return to downtown Boston with a new concept in this historic location,” said Robert Earl, owner of Bertucci's parent company, Earl Enterprises, in a statement. “The community has been so supportive of Bertucci's, and we have been searching for the perfect spot in the city to launch our first Bertucci's Pronto restaurant.”

Bertucci's expects Pronto to cater to businesspeople and tourists frequenting the nearby Freedom Trail. Pronto will also appeal to commuters with various breakfast sandwiches and pizza options. The location will also stay open into the evening for workers who want to grab a bite to eat before heading home.