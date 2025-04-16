Newport Jazz Festival Reveals 2025 Lineup with Janelle Monáe, The Roots at Fort Adams State Park

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Janelle Monáe performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Music lovers will come together at Fort Adams State Park for the Newport Jazz Festival's incredible 2025 lineup. Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier will take the main stage during the three-day festival running August 1-3.

Tickets go on sale April 17 at 1 p.m. through DICE's platform. Early birds can grab multi-day passes at special rates before daily lineups are announced.

The 71st festival features R&B sensation Jorja Smith, bass prodigy Esperanza Spalding, and hip-hop legends De La Soul. Rising stars Raye, WILLOW, and Thee Sacred Souls join the roster, while the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings their signature New Orleans sound.

Music will fill the air from multiple stages with SOFI TUKKER's dance set, the Philadelphia Experiment's funk, Stanley Jordan's guitar wizardry, plus performances by Cymande, Kenny Garrett, and the amazing Ron Carter Quartet.

Alongside Artistic Director Christian McBride, the Newport Festival Foundation keeps the legacy alive. What started as George Wein's dream in 1954 has become one of music's most important gatherings.

Fort Adams has been home to the festival since 1985. The event outgrew its previous locations - Freebody Park and Newport Casino - as audiences grew and production demands increased.

Newport breaks down musical barriers. In 1969, Miles Davis performed with Led Zeppelin, creating a tradition of genre-bending shows that continues with 2025's diverse lineup.

Festival highlights include Béla Fleck with Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio's beats, Louis Cato's talent, and an exciting team-up between John Scofield and Marcus Miller.