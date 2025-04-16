Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: April 18-April 20

A lot is happening in Boston this weekend, from historical events and baseball games to seasonal traditions and live entertainment. A reenactment of Paul Revere's ride, Red Sox games at Fenway Park, and Swan Boat rides in the Public Garden are just a few of the activities on offer to residents and tourists of all ages.

Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment

What: Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment

Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: Hancock-Clarke House, 36 Hancock St., Lexington, Massachusetts

Hancock-Clarke House, 36 Hancock St., Lexington, Massachusetts Cost: Free

Experience history at the reenactment of Paul Revere's ride. In the late hours of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere and William Dawes arrived to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the approaching British forces. This live reenactment kicks off Patriots' Day and commemorates the events that sparked the American Revolution. Visitors are encouraged to park in Lexington Center or behind the Lexington Depot at 13 Depot Square and walk in via the adjacent bike path.

Red Sox vs. White Sox

What MLB Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

MLB Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.; and Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 a.m.

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.; and Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $26

April begins the Boston Red Sox's regular season at Fenway Park. Features such as the towering Green Monster in left field, the right-field Pesky's Pole, and the cherished seventh-inning stretch tradition of singing “Sweet Caroline” make this one of the greatest ballparks in America. A special Patriots' Day start time for the game allows fans to enjoy the action and watch runners in the Boston Marathon pass along the street adjacent to Fenway Park.

Swan Boat Rides in the Boston Public Garden

What: Swan Boat Rides in the Boston Public Garden

Swan Boat Rides in the Boston Public Garden When: Opening day for the season is Saturday, April 19, 2025. Availability from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 19 through June 20, 2025, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through Sept. 1, 2025 — weather permitting

Opening day for the season is Saturday, April 19, 2025. Availability from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 19 through June 20, 2025, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through Sept. 1, 2025 — weather permitting Where: Boston Public Garden, 4 Charles St., Boston

Boston Public Garden, 4 Charles St., Boston Cost: Adults $4.75, Children (2-15) $3.25, Seniors (65+) $4.25, Under 2 are free

The Swan Boat rides in Boston's Public Garden are a cherished springtime tradition. Pedal-powered by guides, these gentle 12-15-minute rides circle the lagoon, offering scenic views of blooming trees, flowers, and the park's resident swans. Located near the iconic Make Way for Ducklings statues, it's a peaceful, family-friendly outing for all ages.

Other Events

Boston offers a variety of activities and entertainment throughout the weekend. From sightseeing tours to live performances, there are several options for residents and visitors to enjoy the city: