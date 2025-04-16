Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: April 18-April 20
A lot is happening in Boston this weekend, from historical events and baseball games to seasonal traditions and live entertainment. A reenactment of Paul Revere’s ride, Red Sox games at Fenway Park,…
A lot is happening in Boston this weekend, from historical events and baseball games to seasonal traditions and live entertainment. A reenactment of Paul Revere's ride, Red Sox games at Fenway Park, and Swan Boat rides in the Public Garden are just a few of the activities on offer to residents and tourists of all ages.
Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment
- What: Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment
- When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9 p.m.
- Where: Hancock-Clarke House, 36 Hancock St., Lexington, Massachusetts
- Cost: Free
Experience history at the reenactment of Paul Revere's ride. In the late hours of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere and William Dawes arrived to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the approaching British forces. This live reenactment kicks off Patriots' Day and commemorates the events that sparked the American Revolution. Visitors are encouraged to park in Lexington Center or behind the Lexington Depot at 13 Depot Square and walk in via the adjacent bike path.
Red Sox vs. White Sox
- What MLB Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.; and Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 a.m.
- Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $26
April begins the Boston Red Sox's regular season at Fenway Park. Features such as the towering Green Monster in left field, the right-field Pesky's Pole, and the cherished seventh-inning stretch tradition of singing “Sweet Caroline” make this one of the greatest ballparks in America. A special Patriots' Day start time for the game allows fans to enjoy the action and watch runners in the Boston Marathon pass along the street adjacent to Fenway Park.
Swan Boat Rides in the Boston Public Garden
- What: Swan Boat Rides in the Boston Public Garden
- When: Opening day for the season is Saturday, April 19, 2025. Availability from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 19 through June 20, 2025, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through Sept. 1, 2025 — weather permitting
- Where: Boston Public Garden, 4 Charles St., Boston
- Cost: Adults $4.75, Children (2-15) $3.25, Seniors (65+) $4.25, Under 2 are free
The Swan Boat rides in Boston's Public Garden are a cherished springtime tradition. Pedal-powered by guides, these gentle 12-15-minute rides circle the lagoon, offering scenic views of blooming trees, flowers, and the park's resident swans. Located near the iconic Make Way for Ducklings statues, it's a peaceful, family-friendly outing for all ages.
Other Events
Boston offers a variety of activities and entertainment throughout the weekend. From sightseeing tours to live performances, there are several options for residents and visitors to enjoy the city:
- Boston Duck Tours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with three departure locations: the Museum of Science (1 Science Park), Prudential Center (53 Huntington Ave.), and New England Aquarium (1 Central Wharf) in Boston
- Mitsuko Uchida plays Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 15: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Boston Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston
- Aziz Ansari: "Hypothetical Tour": Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Boch Center, 270 Tremont St., Boston