Inaugural Resilient Watertown Eco Fest Scheduled for Saturday, May 10

The City of Watertown invites residents to the inaugural Resilient Watertown Eco Fest. This family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Commander's Mansion, 440 Talcott Ave., in Watertown.

“We wanted this to be a really family-friendly event, so things for people of all ages to learn about the City's sustainability programs and learn about things that they can do in their own lives, all while also having fun,” said Watertown's sustainability manager Laurel Schwab in a statement shared with Watertown News.

The event is part of the City of Watertown's efforts to meet the goals of the Resilient Watertown Climate and Energy Plan. Areas within the plan touch on topics that include energy, waste, transportation, natural resources, social resilience, and emergency readiness.

During Eco Fest, residents can discover how to make their homes and lives more sustainable. Experts will be on hand to discuss electrifying a home heating system, converting a gas stove to an electric or induction electric stove, and weatherizing a home.

Additionally, advocacy groups, businesses, city committees, and nonprofits that focus on sustainability issues will be present at Eco Fest. A complete list of vendors is available on the event's website.