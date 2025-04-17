Issa Rae’s ‘Black Mirror’ Role Faces Backlash from Fans

Issa Rae’s latest TV role is getting a lot of attention—but not all of it is positive. Her debut episode in the newest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror has sparked criticism, particularly around her performance.

In the episode, Rae plays a modern-day A-list actress who’s transported into a 1940s romance film using immersive AI technology. While fans didn’t seem to have a problem with the concept or storyline, many were quick to point out that Rae’s acting didn’t quite land for them.

“I know it’s unpopular, I know people love Issa Rae. She’s done some good work in the past but with this plot, with this storyline—I feel like she just didn’t fit the role,” said Ryan Mabry on TikTok.

He also noted that it felt like Rae was mostly playing herself, which made it hard to see her as the character she was supposed to be. In the comments, plenty of viewers agreed.

“I feel like she always plays Issa Rae,” one user wrote.

“I love her, she’s stunning but lacks depth and range as an actor. She always playing herself but because she’s popular we accept it,” said another.

One more added, “This episode made me realize Issa just isn’t that good of an actress which is so hard for me to admit.”

Another TikTok creator, Dreaux’s Reviews, shared similar thoughts. While she expressed support for Rae’s work behind the scenes, she didn’t hold back when it came to her performance.

“‘Awkward Black Girl,’ cool. ‘Insecure,’ cool. Anything beyond that? Get behind the camera,” she said. “Her abilities do not succeed what was needed beyond those two series.”

Her video also drew plenty of agreement in the comments.

“I didn’t wanna admit it either but she’s not a good actress maybe a good writer but actress no,” wrote one user.

“Love Issa down but she needs to work on her range. She can’t play herself in every role,” said another.