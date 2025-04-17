ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Issa Rae’s ‘Black Mirror’ Role Faces Backlash from Fans

Issa Rae’s latest TV role is getting a lot of attention—but not all of it is positive. Her debut episode in the newest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror has sparked…

Kayla Morgan
HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" - Arrivals
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Issa Rae’s latest TV role is getting a lot of attention—but not all of it is positive. Her debut episode in the newest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror has sparked criticism, particularly around her performance.

In the episode, Rae plays a modern-day A-list actress who’s transported into a 1940s romance film using immersive AI technology. While fans didn’t seem to have a problem with the concept or storyline, many were quick to point out that Rae’s acting didn’t quite land for them.

“I know it’s unpopular, I know people love Issa Rae. She’s done some good work in the past but with this plot, with this storyline—I feel like she just didn’t fit the role,” said Ryan Mabry on TikTok.

He also noted that it felt like Rae was mostly playing herself, which made it hard to see her as the character she was supposed to be. In the comments, plenty of viewers agreed.

“I feel like she always plays Issa Rae,” one user wrote.

“I love her, she’s stunning but lacks depth and range as an actor. She always playing herself but because she’s popular we accept it,” said another.

One more added, “This episode made me realize Issa just isn’t that good of an actress which is so hard for me to admit.”

Another TikTok creator, Dreaux’s Reviews, shared similar thoughts. While she expressed support for Rae’s work behind the scenes, she didn’t hold back when it came to her performance.

“‘Awkward Black Girl,’ cool. ‘Insecure,’ cool. Anything beyond that? Get behind the camera,” she said. “Her abilities do not succeed what was needed beyond those two series.”

Her video also drew plenty of agreement in the comments.

“I didn’t wanna admit it either but she’s not a good actress maybe a good writer but actress no,” wrote one user.

“Love Issa down but she needs to work on her range. She can’t play herself in every role,” said another.

Someone else echoed the same feeling: “I thought I was tripping! I love her in Insecure but this role was not for her.”

Black MirrorIssa Rae
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
2025 ‘Time100’ Unveiled: Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, Serena Williams & More
Entertainment2025 ‘Time100’ Unveiled: Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, Serena Williams & MoreKayla Morgan
The Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Has Been Confirmed
EntertainmentThe Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Has Been ConfirmedKayla Morgan
Florence Pugh Convinced MCU Boss to Let Her Do Dangerous Stunt for ‘Thunderbolts*’
EntertainmentFlorence Pugh Convinced MCU Boss to Let Her Do Dangerous Stunt for ‘Thunderbolts*’Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect