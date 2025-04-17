Salem’s Artists’ Row Prepares for New Season of Popular Outdoor Market
Salem’s outdoor marketplace Artists’ Row will celebrate its new season with a kickoff event set for early in May. Artists’ Row, at 24 New Derby Street in downtown Salem, features…
Salem's outdoor marketplace Artists' Row will celebrate its new season with a kickoff event set for early in May.
Artists' Row, at 24 New Derby Street in downtown Salem, features artist makerspaces, food, live music, storefronts, and workshops. The kickoff event is set for May 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The programming lineup for the event includes the following:
- MiraMar Block Print Tea Towel Workshop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Discover how create a hand-printed dish towel using an easy-cut linoleum one-color, one-layer stamp. Fees apply; pre-registration is required.
- Come Make "Hissstory!": 3 -5 p.m. | Celebrate the Salem community and the Chinese Year of the Snake. Lead artists Claudia Paraschiv and Linda Mullen will show participants how to create snake segments using the city's discarded event banners. The project will be assembled and displayed downtown during the 2025 Salem Arts Festival and beyond. "Hissstory" is a project of Salem Main Streets and The Creative Collective. It is supported by the Salem Public Art Commission.
Current Participants on Artists' Row
- MiraMar Print Lab is an art studio dedicated to printmaking. Founded in 2019 by artist duo Sammia Atoui and Adrian Rodriguez, the studio fashions limited-edition fine artworks on paper. Each work of art is designed and printed by hand, using archival inks and papers. Besides creating seasonal art collections, the studio offers classes and workshops to individuals of all levels and experience in drawing, printmaking, and watercolor art.
- Moon Base One is a community space that welcomes all ages of participants. It hosts local musicians, artists, and various events. The group strives to create consistent programming in which all members of the local community can participate.
- North Shore Glass School provides a hands-on, creative experience for all levels of glass art enthusiasts. Expert-led lessons cover fused glass, stained glass, flame working, and glassblowing. Individuals from beginners to advanced glass artists are invited to discover a welcoming studio environment ideal for learning and creating.
- Saboteuse Bootmaking is operated by Salem's 2025 Public Artist in Residence (PAiR), Sarah Madeleine T. Guerin. She is a French-American bootmaker, artist, scholar, and educator in Massachusetts. She founded the bootmaking atelier Saboteuse in 2015 and was a mentor in the Mass Cultural Council's Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.