Salem’s Artists’ Row Prepares for New Season of Popular Outdoor Market

Salem's outdoor marketplace Artists' Row will celebrate its new season with a kickoff event set for early in May.

Artists' Row, at 24 New Derby Street in downtown Salem, features artist makerspaces, food, live music, storefronts, and workshops. The kickoff event is set for May 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The programming lineup for the event includes the following:

MiraMar Block Print Tea Towel Workshop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Discover how create a hand-printed dish towel using an easy-cut linoleum one-color, one-layer stamp. Fees apply; pre-registration is required.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Discover how create a hand-printed dish towel using an easy-cut linoleum one-color, one-layer stamp. Fees apply; pre-registration is required. Come Make "Hissstory!": 3 -5 p.m. | Celebrate the Salem community and the Chinese Year of the Snake. Lead artists Claudia Paraschiv and Linda Mullen will show participants how to create snake segments using the city's discarded event banners. The project will be assembled and displayed downtown during the 2025 Salem Arts Festival and beyond. "Hissstory" is a project of Salem Main Streets and The Creative Collective. It is supported by the Salem Public Art Commission.

Current Participants on Artists' Row