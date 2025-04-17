SNL’s Rachel Dratch to Return to Lexington for American Revolution 250th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Rachel Dratch attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2025 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel Dratch of "Saturday Night Live" fame is returning to her Lexington roots to help the community mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Dratch said she's honored to participate in Lexington's 250th parade and community celebration.

“I remember the bicentennial. I was in fourth grade, and that was a huge deal back then,” said Dratch in an interview with NBC10 News Boston. “I'm just glad I'm around for the 250! Riding the parade, I'll start practicing my parade wave. I love Massachusetts, New England, Lexington. It's in my roots.”

Dratch is best known for her familiar "Debbie Downer" character on the long-running NBC series.

“People think that it was a phrase before the sketch, but actually, that's not true because that would be really weird if, like, there was this phrase floating out there, like, 'Let's write this sketch about this phrase floating out there,'” she said.

Dratch credits Lexington High School for giving her the encouragement needed to pursue comedy.