Chick-Fil-A to Open Over a Dozen New Restaurants in Mass.

A popular chicken fast-food chain is expanding its footprint across Massachusetts.

Chick-fil-A will expand in Foxborough with a new restaurant in Patriot Place, one of approximately 12 to 15 more locations to open across Massachusetts.

“This marks the first step in Chick-fil-A's growing investment in the state of Massachusetts, as the company is set to open up to seven new restaurants across the state this year, followed by five to eight more restaurants by the end of 2027,” a press release issued to MassLive stated.

The new restaurants will result in creating an estimated 1,600 new jobs by 2027. Nineteen Chick-fil-A locations are expected to open in Massachusetts over the next several years. Residents can find the new restaurants in the following areas by the end of 2027: