DICK’S Dropping adidas Adizero Pro Evo 1 Running Shoes Ahead of Boston Marathon

DICK’S Sporting Goods has announced it will launch the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 through the DICK’S App Reservation system. Individuals can reserve a pair now through Saturday, April 19, at…

Michael Vyskocil
Dick's Sporting Goods

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DICK'S Sporting Goods has announced it will launch the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 through the DICK'S App Reservation system. Individuals can reserve a pair now through Saturday, April 19, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The shoes are pricey, at about $500, and are designed with the elite racing enthusiast in mind. A description of the shoes on the website Sneaker News reads as follows:

"In the fall of 2023, adidas unleashed a beast with the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, a top-of-the-class running shoe that boasts a best-in-class cushioning-to-weight ratio, a super-ventilated upper, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and one of the sharpest designs out on the market."

Ahead of the 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21, DICK'S House Of Sport Boston is transforming its retail space into an innovation hub for adidas Running. Running enthusiasts worldwide are invited to experience the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, the Adizero Evo SL, and other new innovations from adidas by visiting the House of Sport. 

Kathrine Switzer, the first registered woman to complete the Boston Marathon, will also be at the House of Sport for a meet-and-greet on April 19 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

