Massachusetts AG Fines Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Subway for Alleged Child Labor Law Violations

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has cited the owner of more than 80 Dunkin' franchises in the state and companies that operate McDonald's and Subway locations in Massachusetts for alleged child labor law violations.

Cafua Management Company, which operates the Dunkin' stores, received a $140,000 fine as part of a settlement agreement with Campbell's office.

According to the attorney general, between 2020 and 2023, Cafua failed to obtain work permits for minors employed to work at Dunkin'. The company allegedly allowed them to work during legally prohibited hours and had 16- and 17-year-old employees work for more than nine hours a day. Campbell also said that minors were made to work without an immediate adult supervisor available after 8 p.m.

The Brewster Company, the operator of McDonald's, was fined approximately $64,000 for similar violations between 2021 and 2024.

Cafua operates Dunkin' locations in several locations across the state, including Charlestown, Danvers, Fall River, North Andover, Somerville, and Worcester. Brewster manages eight McDonald's in Everett, Hanover, Malden, Norwell, Quincy, Revere, Weymouth, and Woburn.

The attorney general also said that the Subway franchise operator, Knight Food Service, also failed to obtain work permits for minors, had them work more than nine hours a day, asked minors to work without an adult supervisor after 8 p.m., and didn't provide meal breaks for minors working more than six hours a day. The company received a penalty of more than $22,000 for child labor violations found in Brockton.