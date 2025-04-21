Cambridge Public Safety Departments Host Free Touch-A-Truck Event for Autism Acceptance Month

Cambridge will host the Science of Public Safety Touch-A-Truck Event on Apr. 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robert W. Healy Public Safety Building. The free event invites community members to explore public safety through an up-close look at the vehicles and equipment used by local and regional agencies.

Participating departments include the Cambridge Police and Fire departments, Public Works, Animal Control, Emergency Communications, and Park Rangers. Regional partners such as the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Middlesex Sheriff's Office, and Professional Ambulance Service will also be on-site.

This family-friendly event honors the professionals who ensure public safety while educating attendees about their vital roles. To promote an inclusive experience during Autism Acceptance Month, the organizers made sure the event was sensory-friendly and as accessible as possible for people with sensory sensitivities.

Quiet areas, quieter environments, and staff trained in sensory sensitivity will help to make the event welcoming. Children and adults can climb aboard emergency vehicles, meet public safety personnel, and enjoy hands-on exhibits highlighting the science behind their operations.