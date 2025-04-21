ContestsEvents
PORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 12: AJ Dybantsa #7 of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Anicet "AJ" Dybantsa Jr., a senior from Brockton, Massachusetts, has been recognized by ESPN as the nation's No. 1 high school basketball prospect. The 18-year-old great has also been selected to compete as a McDonald's All-American, following in the footsteps of legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Dybantsa is currently at Utah Prep, while he previously led St. Sebastian's School in Needham to consecutive championships. His elite creativity, skill set, and explosive ability have drawn major interest from NBA stars like Jaylen Brown and now scholarship opportunities from elite programs like Duke and Kentucky.

In a move that surprised some, Dybantsa recently committed to Brigham Young University (BYU), pointing to the school's NBA pipeline and style of play as major influences. "I have no life; all I do is play basketball. I don't go out at all," Dybantsa told The Field Of 68: After Dark, highlighting the dedication behind his meteoric rise.

Although Dybantsa is a lifelong fan of the Celtics, he knows Boston might be at the bottom of the draft slot in 2026 and said he is ready to start his NBA career wherever his path leads him. His journey in basketball has been global, including playing in China and splitting time with fellow Kentuckian John Wall. He is certainly evidence that talent extends beyond the borders of the U.S.

Despite all the national competition, media hype, and study commitments, Dybantsa is in a great place and can stay grounded because he has a great support system from his parents, Chelsea and Ace Devens. AJ Dybantsa is the number one high school player in the country, and he is on track to impact the game and landscape of basketball on and off the court.

