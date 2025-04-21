Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Song ‘Whenever’

Megan Thee Stallion officially announced her latest single, “Whenever,” scheduled for release on April 25.

The Houston rapper teased the track with cover art that leans into a bold Wild West aesthetic. She’s seen rocking a sexy two-piece outfit paired with a matching cowboy hat emblazoned with the letter "M." The quirky artwork also includes a chessboard with a white knight piece, a sleek red car, and a pair of figures with fish heads. The eye-catching design definitely stirred excitement among fans.

Megan Thee Stallion and Act III

As reported by Billboard via Stallion’s TikTok livestream, the rapper gave an update regarding her latest album, Act III: “Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but [Megan:] Act III is being made. I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life. Like, I only want to do features with people that I feel like either: One, I haven’t done a feature with yet and two, that I listen to on my own time, like, people that I actually like f— with. So, Act III [is] gonna be fire.”

No official news yet on who she would collaborate with, but she did say during the live that Doechii is “on my album wish list.”

Megan: Act III will follow Megan: Act II, which was reissued in 2024 and featured the U.S. number one single “Hiss” as its second release. Prior to that, Megan released Traumazine, her final album under 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified Entertainment. The project’s lead single, “Sweetest Pie,” was a high-profile collaboration with Dua Lipa. Her debut album, Good News, dropped in 2020 and included the chart-topping “Savage” featuring none other than Beyoncé.