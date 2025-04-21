Ryan Coogler Sets Sights on ‘X-Files’ Reboot After ‘Sinners’
After taking audiences into a world of vampires with Sinners, Ryan Coogler is trading blood for the bizarre. The director is now setting his sights on something a little more out-of-this-world: a reboot of The X-Files.
“I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said during a recent interview with Last Podcast on the Left, confirming that the project is “immediately next” on his schedule. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f------ scary.”
Coogler first made headlines for the reboot back in 2023, when X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed the two had been in talks. The original series, which followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated supernatural mysteries, starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson and became a major hit in the ‘90s.
Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, The X-Files originally ran on Fox from 1993 to 2001, with two revival seasons airing in 2016 and 2018. Coogler’s new version is being developed through his overall deal with Walt Disney Television.
When asked if he’d connected with Anderson, Coogler said yes. “She’s incredible and fingers crossed there,” he noted, explaining that she was finishing up Tron: Ares the last time they spoke. “We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans and maybe find some new ones.”
Known for breathing new life into big-name stories, Coogler launched the Creed series in 2015 as a fresh chapter of the Rocky saga. He also helped make Black Panther one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most celebrated films, with both it and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, earning multiple Oscar nominations.
His latest film, Sinners—an R-rated vampire thriller based on an original idea—has already been met with strong reviews from critics and fans alike. Now, all eyes are on what Coogler will do with a franchise that’s always lived on the edge of science fiction and fear.