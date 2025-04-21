ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ryan Coogler Sets Sights on ‘X-Files’ Reboot After ‘Sinners’

After taking audiences into a world of vampires with Sinners, Ryan Coogler is trading blood for the bizarre. The director is now setting his sights on something a little more…

Kayla Morgan
Ryan Coogler attends the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York Cit
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After taking audiences into a world of vampires with Sinners, Ryan Coogler is trading blood for the bizarre. The director is now setting his sights on something a little more out-of-this-world: a reboot of The X-Files.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said during a recent interview with Last Podcast on the Left, confirming that the project is “immediately next” on his schedule. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f------ scary.”

Coogler first made headlines for the reboot back in 2023, when X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed the two had been in talks. The original series, which followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated supernatural mysteries, starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson and became a major hit in the ‘90s.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, The X-Files originally ran on Fox from 1993 to 2001, with two revival seasons airing in 2016 and 2018. Coogler’s new version is being developed through his overall deal with Walt Disney Television.

When asked if he’d connected with Anderson, Coogler said yes. “She’s incredible and fingers crossed there,” he noted, explaining that she was finishing up Tron: Ares the last time they spoke. “We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans and maybe find some new ones.”

Known for breathing new life into big-name stories, Coogler launched the Creed series in 2015 as a fresh chapter of the Rocky saga. He also helped make Black Panther one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most celebrated films, with both it and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, earning multiple Oscar nominations.

His latest film, Sinners—an R-rated vampire thriller based on an original idea—has already been met with strong reviews from critics and fans alike. Now, all eyes are on what Coogler will do with a franchise that’s always lived on the edge of science fiction and fear.

Ryan Coogler
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Who is Carl Rinsch? The Guy Who Allegedly Scammed Netflix Out of $11M
EntertainmentWho is Carl Rinsch? The Guy Who Allegedly Scammed Netflix Out of $11MYvette DeLaCruz
Michelle Williams Times Two! When the Actress and the Singer of the Same Name Finally Met
EntertainmentMichelle Williams Times Two! When the Actress and the Singer of the Same Name Finally MetYvette DeLaCruz
WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Best Photos from Every Match & John Cena Breaks Record
EntertainmentWrestleMania 41 Night 2: Best Photos from Every Match & John Cena Breaks RecordSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect