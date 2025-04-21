TD Garden Rolls Out New Food, Drinks and Fun Activities for Celtics-Magic Playoff Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: A fan takes a photo outside TD Garden prior to Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

TD Garden is rolling out a full-court press to elevate the fan experience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the Boston Celtics prepare to take on the Orlando Magic in the first round, with games scheduled from Apr. 20 to May 3. Fans attending playoff games can expect a variety of exciting enhancements — from exclusive food offerings and retail drops to interactive installations and themed hangouts.

"Playoff basketball in Boston is an incredible experience, and what we call the Garden Effect reflects the tough, exhilarating, and electric atmosphere that defines our venue," said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden. "It's a distinct energy — driven by the team and our passionate fans — that provides a true home-court advantage, and we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences throughout the postseason off the court as well."

Among the new offerings, the Parquet Pub — an exclusive Celtics-themed lounge for Boston Garden Society members — will serve as a lively pregame gathering spot with games and cocktails. On Canal Street, the Boston Playoff Hub will create a festive atmosphere for fans before tip-off, while the TD Bank FanCam will provide photo ops for lasting memories.

Culinary additions for the playoffs include Korean gochujang wings, double-double cheeseburger subs, and creative pizza flavors crafted especially for the postseason. Fans wanting to gear up can browse playoff limited edition offerings at the ProShop powered by '47 online and in-store. The exclusive offerings will be headlined by the special edition 2025 Playoff Hat, produced in conjunction with local favorite '47 Brand.