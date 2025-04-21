TD Garden Rolls Out New Food, Drinks and Fun Activities for Celtics-Magic Playoff Series
TD Garden is rolling out a full-court press to elevate the fan experience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the Boston Celtics prepare to take on the Orlando Magic in the first…
TD Garden is rolling out a full-court press to elevate the fan experience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the Boston Celtics prepare to take on the Orlando Magic in the first round, with games scheduled from Apr. 20 to May 3. Fans attending playoff games can expect a variety of exciting enhancements — from exclusive food offerings and retail drops to interactive installations and themed hangouts.
"Playoff basketball in Boston is an incredible experience, and what we call the Garden Effect reflects the tough, exhilarating, and electric atmosphere that defines our venue," said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden. "It's a distinct energy — driven by the team and our passionate fans — that provides a true home-court advantage, and we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences throughout the postseason off the court as well."
Among the new offerings, the Parquet Pub — an exclusive Celtics-themed lounge for Boston Garden Society members — will serve as a lively pregame gathering spot with games and cocktails. On Canal Street, the Boston Playoff Hub will create a festive atmosphere for fans before tip-off, while the TD Bank FanCam will provide photo ops for lasting memories.
Culinary additions for the playoffs include Korean gochujang wings, double-double cheeseburger subs, and creative pizza flavors crafted especially for the postseason. Fans wanting to gear up can browse playoff limited edition offerings at the ProShop powered by '47 online and in-store. The exclusive offerings will be headlined by the special edition 2025 Playoff Hat, produced in conjunction with local favorite '47 Brand.
TD Garden offers new experiences inside and outside the arena, hoping to combine the intensity of the Celtics on the court with an unforgettable playoff experience for fans of all ages.