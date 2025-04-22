ContestsEvents
Boston Makes Area Near TD Garden Car-Free During NBA Playoffs

The streets around TD Garden come alive as Boston shuts down Canal Street during Celtics playoff games. From three hours before game time until an hour after the game ends,…

Tim Staskiewicz
Canal Street Is Car Free For Celtics Games . Pictured is the front of the TD Garden in Boston at night all lit up with North Station sign
Photo Courtesy of Jim Louth

The streets around TD Garden come alive as Boston shuts down Canal Street during Celtics playoff games. From three hours before game time until an hour after the game ends, the space turns into a fan zone.

"As the city of champions, Boston is lucky to have another round of playoff games... I encourage basketball fans to celebrate responsibly," said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release.

Following last year's success, the playoff hub is back. Visit the city's websites to check specific closure times during the NBA playoffs.

Local restaurants spread out onto the sidewalks, keeping outdoor service going until an hour after the game. The street fills with food, drinks, and pre-game excitement.

"We look forward to welcoming Celtics fans... [and] seeing them defend their championship," said Jay Walsh, Downtown North Association Director.

Officials remind people about tough parking rules in the area. Cars parked in no-go zones will be towed. Signs clearly show closure times and restricted areas.

This tradition started after the Celtics won their 18th NBA title. Now, fans have more space to hang out and celebrate before big games.

The car-free zone helps nearby shops do better business. More outdoor seating lets more people grab food and drinks on game days.

The plan follows other city efforts where streets became public spaces. Similar changes took place during past sports championships and city events.

With TD Garden full for playoff games, closing the street helps handle crowds while creating a fun vibe around the arena.

Boston Celtics
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
