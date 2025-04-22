ContestsEvents
Lil Durk Seeks Dismissal in Murder-for-Hire Case

Kayla Morgan
Lil Durk performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Lil Durk is asking for his murder-for-hire case to be dismissed, arguing that important evidence used against him was taken out of context.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Lil Durk — whose real name is Durk Banks — is facing charges related to an attack that led to the death of a rival rapper’s cousin.

His legal team says prosecutors misled the grand jury by claiming Durk bragged about the attack in one of his songs. However, they argue that the track was recorded seven months before the killing happened. They also say Durk had no involvement in a modified version of the song that later appeared on YouTube.

The federal criminal complaint, filed last year in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, accuses Banks of leading a Chicago-based rap group called Only the Family. Authorities allege the group carries out violent acts — including assaults and murders — at Banks’ direction.

According to the complaint, Banks is accused of placing a “monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding.”

On August 19, 2022, members of OTF allegedly used two vehicles to “track, stalk and attempt to murder T.B. at a gas station located in Los Angeles,” the complaint states, as reported by Variety.

This incident is believed to be part of an attempted revenge attack on rapper Quando Rondo. The shooting ended in the death of Rondo’s cousin.

Banks is one of five people charged in the case. The accusations include murder, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, according to the complaint.

Lil Durk
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla Morgan
