Massachusetts Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees for Dogs April 21-27

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) announced on Friday, April 18, that 10 animal shelters across the state would waive adoption fees for dogs one year old and older.

During the adoption event, Big Dog Energy, adoption fees will be waived from Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27. According to an ABC6 News Providence report, MSPCA-Angell organizers said they hope to find new homes for at least 100 dogs.