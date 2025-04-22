Massachusetts Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees for Dogs April 21-27
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) announced on Friday, April 18, that 10 animal shelters across the state would waive adoption fees for dogs one…
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) announced on Friday, April 18, that 10 animal shelters across the state would waive adoption fees for dogs one year old and older.
During the adoption event, Big Dog Energy, adoption fees will be waived from Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27. According to an ABC6 News Providence report, MSPCA-Angell organizers said they hope to find new homes for at least 100 dogs.
All four MSPCA-Angell Adoption Centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod will participate in Big Dog Energy. The Lowell Humane Society and MASS coalition partners Berkshire Humane Society, Boston Animal Control, Dakin Humane Society, the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, and Worcester Animal Rescue League will also join in the dog adoption effort.