ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Massachusetts Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees for Dogs April 21-27

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) announced on Friday, April 18, that 10 animal shelters across the state would waive adoption fees for dogs one…

Michael Vyskocil
Many different breeds of dogs on the grass

Stock Photo

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) announced on Friday, April 18, that 10 animal shelters across the state would waive adoption fees for dogs one year old and older.

During the adoption event, Big Dog Energy, adoption fees will be waived from Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27. According to an ABC6 News Providence report, MSPCA-Angell organizers said they hope to find new homes for at least 100 dogs. 

View the post on Facebook

All four MSPCA-Angell Adoption Centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod will participate in Big Dog Energy. The Lowell Humane Society and MASS coalition partners Berkshire Humane Society, Boston Animal Control, Dakin Humane Society, the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, and Worcester Animal Rescue League will also join in the dog adoption effort.

MassachusettsmspcaPets
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
UMass Study: Marathon Weekend Generated Close to $509 Million for Boston’s Economy
Local NewsUMass Study: Marathon Weekend Generated Close to $509 Million for Boston’s EconomyMichael Vyskocil
Lexington, Concord Commemorate 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution
Local NewsLexington, Concord Commemorate 250th Anniversary of the American RevolutionMichael Vyskocil
Gillette Breaks Ground on Expansion Project in Andover
Local NewsGillette Breaks Ground on Expansion Project in AndoverMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect