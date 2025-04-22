New Dating Show Offering $8,000 to Singles with Pushy Parents

A new TV show will pay $8,000 for singles to tell their stories about family interference in their dating lives. The producers are looking for people aged 25 to 50 who can't shake their parents' attempts to set them up.

Cast members who make the cut will earn between $1,000 to $2,000 per week during the month of filming. According to the Backstage.com listing, they're searching for people with "super cultural or religious or a little overbearing" parents.

The show wants singles whose family members constantly try to play matchmaker. They're accepting applications from people of any background or gender identity.

"Indian Matchmaking" and "Married at First Sight" targeted specific audiences with outrageous premises. This show takes a different approach by including everyone.

Unlike typical dating shows that focus on younger contestants, this series welcomes both younger singles and older daters. It's a big change from the usual focus on people in their twenties.

The show's payment is much better than typical reality TV compensation. Most dating shows pay very little, banking on contestants wanting their 15 minutes of fame.

To get on the show, you'll need to tell the casting team about your dating life. They want to know why you're single and how your family feels about it.

While not revolutionary, the idea builds on what's worked before on TV. Previous shows have covered family matchmaking but usually stuck to specific cultures.

This show wants to reveal how American families get involved in dating. It looks at the common experience of dealing with parent pressure, regardless of background.