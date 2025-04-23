Taco Bell Rival Targets Boston in Bold East Coast Expansion Move

Move over, Taco Bell. A new quick-service taco concept is making inroads in Massachusetts as part of an ambitious East Coast expansion plan.

Taco John's recently opened its first location in Boston. By gaining this key territory, Taco John's aims to establish its base in a competitive New England market.

According to a report by the website madrid-barcelona.com, the Taco John's restaurant at 77 Summer Street is part of a joint effort with Reliance Hospitality Group, an operator with significant years of experience in the restaurant sector. The leadership team behind the opening, led by Arsal Jaffery and Deven Jadav, possesses a depth of expertise in fast-food franchises and hotels, respectively.

"When we tried Taco John's for the first time, we knew it was special," Jaffery said, highlighting the fresh ingredients and the bold flavors that distinguishes Taco John's from its competitors.